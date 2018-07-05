Malaysia’s trade 4.2pc higher from Jan-May 2018

Malaysia’s trade from January to May 2018 rose to RM753.46 billion. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — Malaysia’s trade from January to May 2018 rose to RM753.46 billion — a 4.2 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) increase — compared to the corresponding period of 2017.

According to a statement by the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) today, exports rose by 6.9 per cent y-o-y to RM403.99 billion, while imports grew 1.3. per cent y-o-y to RM349.48 billion.

The trade surplus also surged 64.9 per cent y-o-y to RM54.51 billion.

In May 2018, the country’s trade grew by 1.8 per cent y-o-y to RM156.1 billion, as trading with China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Korea, the European Union (EU), Japan and Saudi Arabia expanded.

Exports in May 2018 totalled RM82.11 billion, a 3.4 per cent y-o-y growth, while imports rose by 0.1 per cent y-o-y to RM73.99 billion.

During the month, trade surplus was recorded at RM8.12 billion, a 47.1 per cent y-o-y increase, making it the 247th consecutive month of trade surplus since November 1997.

Matrade said growth in exports continued to outpace imports for five consecutive months since January 2018.

On a month-on-month basis, imports and total trade grew by 3.9 per cent and 0.4 per cent, while exports and trade surplus contracted by 2.5 per cent and 37.7 per cent, respectively. — Bernama