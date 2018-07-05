Eva Herzigova is the latest Zadig & Voltaire muse

Eva Herzigova is the face of the new Zadig & Voltaire campaign. — AFP pic

PARIS, July 5 — Yesterday Zadig & Voltaire revealed the supermodel Eva Herzigova as the face of its fall/winter 2018-2019 campaign. The model, who clearly isn’t left behind by her younger counterparts, channels the Parisian brand’s signature rock’n’roll woman, as feminine as she is audacious and sexy.

With Naomi Campbell on the Dolce & Gabbana runway, Malgosia Bela as the face of NOTSHY, and Amber Valletta as an Escada muse, the supermodels and style icons of the 1990s look to be making a comeback. Ready-to-wear and beauty brands seem only too keen to embrace the decade’s fashion royalty, with Herzigova now snapped up to front a campaign for Zadig & Voltaire.

The Czech model and actress fronts the Parisian brand’s fall/winter 2018 campaign. Rocking a baggy sweater, pants, a printed dress, a tailored jacket or a biker jacket — in fabrics from knitwear to leather to fake fur — the model channels rock-chick, sensual, mischievous and determined personas.

Shot by photographer, Frédéric Meylan, the campaign comprises black-and-white photographs featuring the brand’s logo in bright red.

Zadig & Voltaire regularly works with a prestigious line-up of muses, including Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and Josephine Le Tutour. — AFP-Relaxnews