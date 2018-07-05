Retrenched workers rehired by Perak vehicle parts firm

Sivanesan said Belton Sdh Bhd has agreed to withdraw its retrenchment letter following discussions. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, July 5 — A spare parts maker in Sungai Siput has re-employed 29 workers previously retrenched following the intervention of the state government.

State Health, Consumers Affairs, Civil Society, National Integration and Human Resource committee chairman A. Sivanesan said that the company agreed to withdraw the retrenchment letter following discussions.

“The workers will continue their work in the company with the same position and same salary," he told reporters.

On June 22, the Belton Sdn Bhd in Sungai Siput retrenched 29 employees who have been with the company for over 30 years, citing a drop in sales and turnover issues.

The retrenchment was effective June 30 and the workers were given a month’s pay as compensation.

The group rejected this, citing short notice and unfair treatment.

Sivanesan said the workers were willing to return to the firm ahead of the arrival of new management.

Sivanesan also advised the workers to accept any letter given to them by the company and not to protest during office hours if there are any misunderstandings.