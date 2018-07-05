Report: Selangor Syarie CJ wants experts on supernatural, alternative meds

Mohammad said that the involvement of supernatural and alternative medicine experts was considered relevant. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — The Selangor Shariah Courts require more experts on alternative Islamic medicine and supernatural disturbances to help with cases, said Syarie Chief Justice Mohammad Adib Husain.

According to the Utusan Malaysia newspaper yesterday, he said the state’s Shariah Courts were studying how to involve such groups in its proceedings, particularly on cases that were mystical in nature.

“Today we had a seminar on Shariah court cases that needed judges to provide general findings about witness testimony involving witchcraft and supernatural creatures as well as Islamic alternative medical treatments in Malaysia,” he was quoted as saying.

“Taking into account the reality of case proceedings in Shariah Courts and the experience of Syarie judges, there are cases with mystical elements. However, there is no method to verify the evidence (in these cases).”

He added that the involvement of supernatural and alternative medicine experts was considered relevant as the subject matters were unusual and intangible.

Mohammad Adib explained that the Shariah Courts could not apply the same evidentiary procedures used in normal cases in those involving claim of supernatural elements.