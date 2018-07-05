Diplo releases short documentary ‘Florida to California’

Diplo performs at his Mad Decent Block Party at The Rock Musicarium in Islamabad, Pakistan February 4, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, July 5 — American DJ/producer Diplo travels across the US in the short documentary Florida to California, meeting up with a host of collaborators along the way.

Diplo is seen working with Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Post Malone and Tyler, the Creator, among others, while earlier footage shows him in the studio with M.I.A. and another clip shows him partying with Madonna.

The DJ grew up in Florida, achieved stardom in Philadelphia and later moved to California.

In the eight-minute documentary, he looks back to his first album, Florida, which featured a number of samples, through to his latest EP, California, on which he collaborated with several rappers.

Diplo notes that the latter effort was made possible by an “open-minded feeling in hip-hop” that has come about since the start of his career. — AFP-Relaxnews