Lawyer: Indonesia deporting Jamal Yunos at 12pm

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — Indonesian authorities will send fugitive Umno leader Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos back to Malaysia at 12pm, said his lawyer.

Datuk Mohd Imran Tamrin said in a statement that his client is scheduled to board Malaysia Airlines Flight MH710 and depart from Jakarta then.

Jamal was arrested by the Jakarta Regional Metropolitan Police pursuant to a request from Malaysia.

The Sungai Besar Umno division leader escaped from police custody in May prior to being granted bail and initially claimed this was an honest mistake.

However, he later fled the country after claiming a conspiracy against him.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin subsequently directed the Royal Malaysia Police to seek their Indonesian counterparts’ help in detaining Jamal after it was determined that he had fled there.

The Umno leader has three charges pending against him including one for smashing beer bottles with a sledgehammer outside the Selangor State Secretariat last year.