Riza Aziz back at MACC for third day of interviews

Riza Aziz arrives at the MACC headquarters in a black Audi for a third day of questioning in Putrajaya, July 5 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, July 5 — Film producer Riza Aziz arrived at the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here today for his third scheduled meeting with the agency.

Riza, the son of Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and stepson to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, arrived at the compound in a black Audi at 11:10am.

He was scheduled to arrive at 10:30am today and was 40 minutes late.

Riza is being investigated over possible connections to the 1MDB corruption scandal, in which funds were allegedly diverted to his Red Granite Pictures.

The firm was behind the movies Wolf of Wall Street and Dumb and Dumber To, at least the first of which was allegedly funded using the misappropriated funds.

He spent six hours with MACC officers yesterday, leaving the compound at 9pm.