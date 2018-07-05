Nicki Minaj and Quavo join new remix of Ella Mai’s ‘Boo’d Up’

Ella Mai’s ‘Boo’d’Up’ (Rremix) features Nicki Minaj and Quavo. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 5 — Ella Mai’s R&B track Boo’d Up has a new remix that brings in the star power of Nicki Minaj and Quavo.

The London-based singer called on the two hitmakers to add their flair to the track. Minaj starts things off before Quavo comes in with an Auto-Tuned verse. The remix ends with a phone call between the two guest performers.

Boo’d Up is the lead single from Ella Mai’s 2017 EP, Ready, and has become the singer’s breakthrough hit. Fetty Wap released a remix of the song last month, and Mai is riding the song’s success with her upcoming “Boo’d Up Tour”, which includes a series of shows in the US next month. — AFP-Relaxnews