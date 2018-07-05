Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Showbiz

Nicki Minaj and Quavo join new remix of Ella Mai’s ‘Boo’d Up’

Published 22 minutes ago on 05 July 2018

Ella Mai’s ‘Boo’d’Up’ (Rremix) features Nicki Minaj and Quavo. — AFP pic
Ella Mai’s ‘Boo’d’Up’ (Rremix) features Nicki Minaj and Quavo. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 5 — Ella Mai’s R&B track Boo’d Up has a new remix that brings in the star power of Nicki Minaj and Quavo.

The London-based singer called on the two hitmakers to add their flair to the track. Minaj starts things off before Quavo comes in with an Auto-Tuned verse. The remix ends with a phone call between the two guest performers.

Boo’d Up is the lead single from Ella Mai’s 2017 EP, Ready, and has become the singer’s breakthrough hit. Fetty Wap released a remix of the song last month, and Mai is riding the song’s success with her upcoming “Boo’d Up Tour”, which includes a series of shows in the US next month. — AFP-Relaxnews

Related Articles

In Showbiz

Up Next

Loading...