Gobind: TM must deliver quality broadband services

Gobind Singh Deo holds a press conference in Putrajaya June 20, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo expressed the need for Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) broadband services to be of high standard and on par with those offered by other companies in the world.

He welcomed the move by TM in introducing new broadband plans which included new affordable entry level UniFI package at 30 Mbps for the targeted B40 segment at below RM100 a month.

“This is a good start. However, I hope TM can consider a plan that is at a low price and higher speed. The quality of the broadband services has to be of high standard and on par with services provided by other companies in the world,” he posted on his Twitter.

TM, at an information session with the media last Tuesday, also announced the UniFI ‘turbo’ plans which offers more than double the current speed at the same prices and special package upgrade for Streamyx customers in UniFI areas. — Bernama