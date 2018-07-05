Paul McCartney reveals Canadian dates to start off tour

British musician and former Beatles' member Paul McCartney — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 5 — Paul McCartney has announced that his “Freshen Up” tour will launch in September with four dates across Canada.

The shows will mark the artist’s first series of live dates since his “One On One” tour, which reached two million fans over 2016 and 2017.

The tour will follow just on the heels of the release of McCartney’s new studio album, Egypt Station, which is out September 7.

The first dates are as follows:

September 17: Quebec City, QC — the Videotron Centre

September 20: Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

September 28 - Winnipeg, MB — Bell MTS Place

September 30 - Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place

Presale tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, July 10 at 10am local time.

As previously announced, the Canadian run will be followed by headlining sets at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in October, McCartney’s only North American festival appearance of 2018.

Find tour details and register for the presale at www.paulmccartney.com. — AFP-Relaxnews