Malaysia’s first online-to-offline grocery sale to take place this weekend

All payments must be made through Fave and no other method of payment will be accepted for the sale.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — Malaysia’s first online-to-offline grocery sale will take place this weekend, organised by mobile payment platform Fave and local online retailer Potboy.

The sale will allow customers to shop for their groceries online via Potboy and redeem these later at Jaya One between July 6 and July 8.

Fave has begun pre-selling the items on its platform, both firms said in a statement yesterday.

“As one of the pioneering mobile payments platform in Malaysia, we are honoured to have been selected by Potboy as their preferred choice of payments for this event,” said Nikhil Khandelwal, general manager of Fave Malaysia.

Potboy chief executive Eddie Chew said that going cashless will be a key part of the future and that his firm was prepared to push forward cashless events.