Kevin Hart’s 'Irresponsible Tour' set for KL on Dec 15

Kevin Hart set to make his debut in Kuala Lumpur on December 15. — Pictures from Kevin Hart's Instagram @kevinhart4real

PETALING JAYA, July 5 — If you love stand-up comedy then keep yourself free on December 15 as Kevin Hart is set for a date in Kuala Lumpur’s Axiata Arena.

This will be the 38-year-old’s first show in Malaysia and tickets for the show titled “The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour” will go on sale on July 21 at 10am.

Tickets will be priced at RM200 (CAT4), RM250 (CAT3), RM300 (CAT2), CAT1 (RM360) and RM450 (VIP) but be sure to get them quick as his shows sell out fast.

Hart’s stardom has been rising over the past couple of years after starring in Jumanji last year alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and also voicing the title character in Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie.

But it is his unique style of telling jokes that won him millions of fans worldwide throughout the years.

Hart's last tour broke several records but this year's tour seems on course to outclass its predecessor.

He began is stand-up stage career in his teenage years, winning amateur comedy competitions before being picked by Judd Apatow to star in the TV series Undeclared.

This led to more movie roles and the rest was history as his energetic and self-deprecating approach set him apart from the rest of the comedians.

Hart’s previous world tour “What Now?” broke countless records and made him the first comedian to sell out an NFL stadium in United States, selling over 50,000 tickets for the set at Lincoln Financial Field in August 2015.

The “What Now” tour grossed over US$100 million (RM406 million) but this latest tour looks set to break past that mark with several shows added across Europe and Australia.

The Malaysian leg is his only stop in Asia alongside Singapore on December 13.

“The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour” is produced by Live Nation and presented by LOL events.