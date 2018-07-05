Selangor PAS director denies mooting Umno cooperation in Sg Landis by-election

Roslan insisted he never mentioned cooperation between the two parties as reported earlier. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — Selangor PAS director Roslan Shahir Mohd Shahir has denied suggesting an electoral pact with Umno for the Sg Kandis by-election in Selangor, saying he was instead suggesting that Umno back out of the contest.

In a statement published by PAS mouthpiece Harakah, Roslan insisted he never mentioned cooperation between the two parties as reported earlier.

“What I said is that the chances are better there if there is a straight fight between PAS and Pakatan Harapan,” he said.

“I said that given that Umno is facing many internal challenges in Selangor, it is better for them to give way to PAS,” he added.

The Sg Kandis by-election is expected to take place soon, the first since the 14th general election, after the death of PKR assemblyman Shuhaimi Shafie, a former political secretary to Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

Shuhaimi, who is a third term assemblyman, died of cancer two days ago.