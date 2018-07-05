Nobody crying for you, Kit Siang tells Najib

was charged yesterday with three counts of criminal breach of trust and one count of abusing his position for personal gain. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — Any tears shed by Malaysians now will be for the trouble that has befallen the country, Lim Kit Siang said regarding former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s emotional appeal prior to his prosecution yesterday.

The DAP parliamentary leader said the video clip released by Najib on the eve of his prosecution for criminal breach of trust and abuse of power did nothing to generate sympathy among Malaysians

Instead, it simply gave them a sense of relief that the former PM was finally being charged.

“There was no sincere apology, no denial, no contrition from Najib — only denial, denial and denial although Malaysia became a global kleptocracy for over three years,” he said in a statement.

“Listening to Najib’s pre-recorded message, I cry not for Najib, I cry for Malaysia!”

The Iskandar Puteri MP added that while Najib still has legal recourse to defend himself, the same privilege was not extended to those such as Teoh Beng Hock, Ahmad Sarbarni Mohamad, A. Kugan, S. Balamurugam or Atltantunya Shaariibuu.

Najib’s family released a pre-recorded video on July 3 following his arrest, in which he claimed political persecution.

The former PM was charged yesterday with three counts of criminal breach of trust and one count of abusing his position for personal gain, claiming trial to all four charges stemming from RM42 million allegedly misappropriated from a former 1MDB unit.

Each of the four charges is punishable by up to 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine upon conviction, making Najib liable to be imprisoned for a maximum of 80 consecutive years.