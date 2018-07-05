Ringgit opens flat against US dollar

Malaysian ringgit notes are seen among US dollar bills in this photo illustration taken in Singapore August 24, 2015. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — The ringgit opened flat against the US dollar in the early trading session today, as investors remained on the sidelines on a lack of market catalysts, dealers said.

At 9.00am, the ringgit was quoted at yesterday’s closing level of 4.0440/0480 against the US dollar.

A dealer said the market was still looking for clues ahead of the US imposition of tariffs on US$34 billion (RM138 billion) worth of Chinese imports tomorrow, the release of the minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s latest meeting and US non-farm payrolls data tomorrow.

"The ringgit will continue to take cue from the broader regional risk sentiment," he added.

Meanwhile, the local unit traded mixed against a basket of currencies.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 2.9596/9632 from 2.9616/9651 and improved against the yen to 3.6604/6650 from 3.6607/6650 yesterday.

The ringgit weakened against the British pound to 5.3458/3527 from 5.3417/3486 and was lower against the euro at 4.7133/7183 from 4.7048/7111. — Bernama