Fast-casual chains the only restaurant category to see growth in US

Chipotle has experienced increased traffic over the last five years. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, July 5 ― Restaurant chains like Chipotle, Panera Bread and Panda Express have experienced increased traffic over the last five years, making the fast-casual category the only restaurant channel to see growth in the US.

According to a recent report from the NPD Group, visits to fast-casual restaurants ― defined as quick service restaurant concepts that offer more service, higher quality food and a higher average check size than fast-food restaurants ― have grown six percent annually over the last five years, mostly from new store openings.

Overall, the number of fast casual units have increased from 19,231 units in 2013, to 25,118 units in 2017, according to the group's Fall 2017 ReCount restaurant census.

The report also points out that fast-casual eateries are most popular among consumers in the 18-24 age group, and those with household incomes of US$100,000, particularly at lunchtime.

The top growing fast casual brands in terms of customer visits are Chipotle, Panera Bread, Panda Express and Raising Cane's. ― AFP-Relaxnews