More than 1,000 drivers heading to Le Mans Classic

Le Mans Classic is held July 6-9, 2018, on the grounds of the 24 Hours of Le Mans motor race in France. — Picture courtesy of Peter Auto / SAVH

PARIS, July 5 — Le Mans Classic sees several hundred cars that have previously competed in the legendary endurance race head to the grounds of 24 Hours of Le Mans racetrack in France every two years. This year’s edition runs July 6-8, 2018.

No fewer than 700 vintage racing cars are expected at this latest edition, split into six groups covering six different eras between 1923 and 1981. At the wheel, some 1,000 drivers will have the pleasure of taking these legendary cars for a spin on the actual racetrack of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. This year’s drivers include 10 former race winners, such as the French drivers Henri Pescarolo (who has competed in a record 33 races), Gérard Larousse, Stéphane Ortelli, Romain Dumas and Loïc Duval. Other stars attending include the former Formula One World Champion, Jenson Button, and Grand Prix winners René Arnoux and Jacques Laffite.

Alongside the on-track action, the Artcurial auction house will be selling 110 race cars on Saturday, July 7. Some models could fetch over a million euros, including a Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Gr. IV which finished fifth in the 1971 24 Hours of Le Mans race.

All weekend long, Le Mans Classic will be given free never-before-seen video coverage by 16 cameras that will broadcast for 16 hours. Twelve races can be followed live and in full on lemansclassic.com or youtu.be/vQnBVjlMc-o. — AFP-Relaxnews