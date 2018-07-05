Adidas and boxing coach Julie ‘Jaws’ Nelson collaborate on beach-friendly collection

adidas Womens has revealed its latest Bras & Tights collection with Julie ‘Jaws’ Nelson. — Picture courtesy of Adidas

LOS ANGELES, July 5 — Adidas Womens has unveiled the latest drop in its bra and tights collection, this time teaming up with NYC boxing coach Julie “Jaws” Nelson.

Designed for beach workouts during the hot summer months, the compression fit of Alphaskin Sport Tight will support as it molds to the body, while the racerback Don’t Rest Alphaskin Bra offers flexibility to move as well as medium support up to a D cup. Adidas has also included essential design features such as anti-bounce straps and a cooling ventilation mesh panel designed to help keep you comfortable in the heat.

To also give you some extra motivation, Julie says, “If you’re lucky enough to live near the beach, then grab a buddy and get yourself down there. You know what they say — friends that sweat together, stay together! Sand is incredible for building strength, improving coordination and stabilising muscles. Lateral movements are my favourite on sand, as well as broad jumps and plank variations.”

The full FW18 Bras & Tights collection can be found online at www.adidas.com/training_women. — AFP-Relaxnews