Binx Walton channels modern, relaxed glamour for Michael Kors

Binx Walton models pieces from the Michael Kors Collection fall 2018 collection. — Picture courtesy of Inez & Vinoodh for Michael Kors

LOS ANGELES, July 5 — American fashion designer, Michael Kors unveiled the fall 2018 campaign for his Michael Kors Collection line, fronted by internationally renowned model, Binx Walton. The campaign showcases a collection that appears more casual than usual, channeling glamour and luxury, as well as laid-back comfort and originality.

Luxury bling gives way to a more natural, almost innate kind of glamour, defined by inherent personal style rather than opulent accessories and showy baubles. That is the mood Michael Kors captures in the campaign for his new Michael Kors Collection line, fronted by Binx Walton, one of the most in-demand models of her generation.

Shot by Dutch photographers Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, the model is seen posing on a private jet, in a style that captures a more intimate and laid-back side of modern luxury life. Wearing ready-to-wear apparel and accessories form the fall 2018 collection, Binx Walton channels a relaxed style, with a multitude of prints (tartan, animal print, stripes, florals).

“I wanted to capture the relaxed attitude that is today’s answer to jet-set glamour,” said Michael Kors in a statement.

The designer also revealed the new campaign for his MICHAEL Michael Kors and Michael Kors Men collections. Shot by Lachlan Bailey, the ads feature models Andreea Diaconu and Baptiste Radufe living day-to-day moments of urban life in New York City. — AFP-Relaxnews