Chong Wei advances to second round of Indonesian Open

Datuk Lee Chong Wei defeated Hong Kong’s Ng Ka Long 21-15, 18-21, 21-10 in 59 minutes in the first round of the Indonesian Open. — Picture by Hari Anggara

JAKARTA, July 5 ― Malaysian badminton ace Datuk Lee Chong Wei had to play in three sets to set aside Ng Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong in the first round of the Indonesian Open at the Istora Senayan Stadium yesterday.

The 2018 Malaysian Open champion defeated Ng Ka Long 21-15, 18-21, 21-10 in 59 minutes.

In the second round, Chong Wei will meet Anders Antonsen of Denmark who beat Japan's Kenta Nishimoto 21-14, 25-23 in the first round.

National women's doubles also qualified for the next round as Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng Yean defeated Keshya Nurvita Hanadia-Devi Tika Permatasari 25-23, 21-13.

The pair will meet first seed, Chen Qingchen-Jia Yifan of China who defeated Chang Ye Na-Jung Kyung Eun of South Korea 13-21, 21-17, 21-17 in the first round.

National men’s doubles Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi defeated Wahyu Nayaka Arya Pangkaruanira-Ade Yusuf of Indonesia 21-18, 22-11 in just 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, mixed double’s pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai lost to fellow compatriots Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying 19-21, 19-21. ― Bernama