Gold prices touch one-week high on softer US dollar

Gold is often regarded as a safe haven during times of political and financial uncertainty. — AFP pic

LONDON, July 5 — Gold rose to a one-week high yesterday, extending the prior session’s rebound from a seven-month low, helped by a softer US dollar and smouldering trade policy tensions, though the prospect of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates further may limit gains.

The US dollar index fell against a basket of major currencies, while the Chinese yuan rose for a second day with central bank support, after seeing an 11-month low this week.

A weaker US dollar makes dollar-priced gold cheaper for non-US investors.

“Gold has been trending lower for several weeks and this being (US) non-farm payrolls (week) the dollar is likely to remain in range, so people are taking profit on dollar and gold positions,” said Fawad Razaqzada, an analyst at FOREX.com.

“I’m still not convinced we’ve seen the lows so long as gold remains below US$1,300 (RM5,275). The dollar is on an upwards trajectory. I don’t think (looming US interest rate) hikes are fully priced into the dollar or gold.”

Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at US$1,256.20 an ounce by 1:59pm EDT (17:59 GMT) after touching US$1,261.10, a one-week high. The yellow metal has gained over US$20 from Tuesday’s low of US$1,237.32 an ounce, its weakest since Dec 12.

US gold futures for August delivery rose 0.4 per cent to US$1,258.10 in a shortened session and will not have a settlement price due to the US Independence Day holiday yesterday.

Investors are now looking to minutes of the June US Federal Reserve meeting due for publication today and the US non-farm payrolls and unemployment data tomorrow for further cues on monetary policy. Markets are pricing in two more Fed interest rate hikes for 2018.

World stocks were flat amid growing anxiety ahead of Washington’s end of week deadline to impose tariffs on Chinese imports.

“Since the trade wars have been doing the rounds, if anything we’ve seen gold come lower. But if it continues to escalate gold could go only one way and that’s higher,” a Sydney-based trader said.

China is putting pressure on the European Union to issue a strong joint statement against US President Donald Trump’s trade policies at a summit later this month but is facing resistance, European officials said.

Gold is often regarded as a safe haven during times of political and financial uncertainty.

Silver was 0.1 per cent higher at US$16.03 an ounce and palladium gained 0.7 per cent to US$946.

Platinum was flat at US$837 an ounce. The metal fell on Tuesday to the lowest since December 2008 at US$793. — Reuters