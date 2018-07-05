Drake's 'Scorpion' coming soon to CD

Drake at the NBA Awards at Basketball City, New York June 26, 2017. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 5 — As Drake's Scorpion pulls in record-breaking figures on streaming services, a CD release is in sight, with an Amazon listing revealing its release is set for July 13.

The rapper's double-album Scorpion released on June 29 and quickly broke streaming records, pulling in an unprecedented number of listens in its first days on Apple Music and Spotify, both of which heavily promoted the album.

Now, while Drake himself has yet to reveal plans for a physical album release, an Amazon listing spotted by Billboard and other publications sets the album's CD drop date for July 13.

According to the listing, the 25-track album will be available on two CDs; no vinyl version appears on the site.

Scorpion is Drake's fifth studio album, and given its streaming success, it is expected to top album charts in the US and UK. — AFP-Relaxnews