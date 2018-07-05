No more political interference for TEKUN loan application, Salahuddin says

Salahuddin said the decision was made to reduce bureaucracy and political interference in the loan approval process. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SERDANG, July 5 — Those applying for the National Entrepreneur Group Economic Fund (TEKUN Nasional) loan are now no longer required to get a signature from any political party leaders as practiced previously, said Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Salahuddin Ayub.

He said the decision was made to reduce bureaucracy and political interference in the loan approval process, thus TEKUN Nasional could continue to progress and provide good service to the people.

“Previously, the loan approval process requires a ’recommendation’ from political leaders.

“The most appropriate loan approval mechanism is through village heads who will determine the eligibility of an applicant,” he told Bernama here today. — Bernama