FT minister: Umno appointees on DBKL advisory board must go

Khalid wants DBKL to hold monthly meetings with Kuala Lumpur MPs and appoint them as members of DBKL’s advisory board. ― Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

PUTRAJAYA, July 5 — Members of the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) Advisory Board (DBKL) who are political appointees and on the ‘Umno ticket’ must resign since Barisan Nasional is no longer the government of the day.

Federal Territory Minister Khalid Abdul Samad said the post would be replaced by qualified MPs and with DBKL’s approval.

“All MPs in Kuala Lumpur should be given a proper role in DBKL because they were elected by the people in the 14th General Election.

“This decision was taken after discussions with MPs in Kuala Lumpur who complained that many DBKL projects were implemented without their knowledge although they represented constituents of the area,” he said during a press conference at his office here today.

Earlier, he held discussions with 10 MPs in Kuala Lumpur on issues of management and development n the city.

Khalid said the issues discussed at the meeting would be submitted to the Kuala Lumpur Mayor Tan Sri Mhd Amin Nordin Abd Aziz at tomorrow’s meeting, besides preparing a proposal that would be brought to the cabinet meeting for further consideration.

Khalid wants DBKL to hold monthly meetings with Kuala Lumpur MPs and appoint them as members of DBKL’s advisory board.

The FT minister said that he would also review existing contracts and policies to ensure there were no irregularities.

“Among them, the KL City Plan, which has yet to be gazetted, will be reviewed. Discussions will be held with the relevant parties immediately.

“Projects that have caused disputes and the sales of parcels of land that have raised concerns, will also be scrutinised,” he said. — Bernama