Treat Najib with respect, dignity, DPM tells MACC

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court, July 4, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail hopes the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will treat Datuk Seri Najib Razak with respect and dignity.

In a statement today, Dr Wan Azizah said she prayed for justice for the former prime minister and his family.

“We respect the law, and we hope Najib is accorded respect and dignity by the MACC. Let us allow the legal process to run its course,” said Dr Wan Azizah who is currently attending the Asian Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (ACMDRR) in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Najib was arrested at his residence on Jalan Langgak Duta here at 2.35pm yesterday by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over its investigation into SRC International.

He was today charged in the Sessions Court here, with three counts of CBT, one count of abuse of power in connection with SRC International funds totalling RM42 million. — Bernama