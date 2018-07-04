Najib leaves home after Zahid, Umno leaders pay a visit

Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Datin Rosmah Mansor travel home in their white Toyota Alphard Vellfire after his court appearance in Kuala Lumpur July 4, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak was seen leaving his home on Langgak Duta here at 8.50pm tonight in a white multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) accompanied by another car and two motorcycle escorts.

An observation by Bernama revealed that several vehicles of Umno supreme council members and their supporters also left Najib’s residence a few minutes before the vehicle bringing him left.

Among them was Umno president and former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. Also seen were former minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom, Rompin MP Datuk Seri Hasan Arifin, former deputy works minister Datuk Rosnah Abdul Rashid Shirlin and Umno Wanita chief Datuk Noraini Ahmad.

It is learnt that their visit since about 6.50pm was to state their support and perform prayers with the former prime minister.

Today, Najib was charged in the High Court of Kuala Lumpur on three counts of CBT and one count of abuse of power over RM42 million belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd, once a subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Berhad. — Bernama