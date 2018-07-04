Firefly to operate from Seletar Airport by end-2018

SINGAPORE, July 4 — Firefly Airlines will shift its operations to Seletar Airport when the new terminal becomes operational around the end of 2018.

Firefly, a unit of Malaysia Airlines, is currently operating 20 daily turboprop flights — to and from Subang, Ipoh and Kuantan — at Changi Airport.

The Seletar Airport’s new passenger terminal has received its Temporary Occupation Permit and preparations are on track for the terminal to begin operations by the end of this year.

“The new passenger terminal enables Seletar Airport to handle the expected growth of aviation activities in future,” Associate General Manager of Seletar Airport, Khoh Su Lim said in a statement here.

“We look forward to providing passengers with a fresh experience, in terms of comfort and convenience, when the new terminal starts operations around the end of the year.”

Managed by Changi Airport Group, the new terminal building has a floor area of 10,000 sqm — more than six times larger than the current terminal.

Constructed and fitted out at a cost of about S$80 million (S$1=RM2.95), it is designed to handle 700,000 passenger movements a year, in anticipation of the growth in passenger traffic in the coming years.

The new passenger terminal features an enlarged departure and arrival area, which is designed to handle scheduled commercial flights.

The departure area will have four check-in counters, six immigration lanes, two security screening stations and a spacious gate holdroom, which can comfortably accommodate about 200 passengers.

The check-in, immigration and security screening counters are positioned in an intuitive straight route through the departure hall, enabling a quick and stress-free boarding process for passengers.

The terminal’s interiors are designed to create a relaxed and comfortable feeling for passengers.

The new terminal will also have a section for passengers travelling on chartered business flights and private jets, with its own waiting lounge area.

On the airside, passengers will be able to board their flights conveniently with three aircraft parking stands next to the terminal.

This allows passengers quick and efficient access to the aircraft, enabling greater operational efficiency and faster aircraft turnaround time.

This move ensures the optimisation of resources within Singapore’s entire aviation system, as aircraft movements at Changi continue to increase. — Bernama