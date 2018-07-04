Rina: Babysitters should receive training, govt accreditation

The Titiwangsa MP also hoped that a guideline would be provided and laws pertaining to childminding centres tightened. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Rural Development Minister Rina Mohd Harun said eligible babysitters should be given courses, trainings and credentials by the government to avoid any untoward incidents involving children at home or at the childcare centres

The Titiwangsa MP also hoped that a guideline would be provided and laws pertaining to childminding centres tightened.

In expressing her condolences to the family of Adam Rayqal Mohd Sufi, the five-month-old baby who was found dead at his babysitter’s house in Taman Nahkoda, Batu Caves, Selangor, yesterday Rina hoped the incident would be the last such case in the country.

“Children are the leaders of the future generation. All groups in the community have a responsibility to preserve their rights, safety, care and respect their well-being and welfare,” she said in a statement here today.

Adam Rayqal was initially believed to have been kidnapped. The babysitter had claimed the baby had been taken by a man she believed to be the baby’s father.

Police investigations led to the baby’s body in the fridge of the babysitter’s Kampung Nakhoda house at about 11 pm yesterday.

Gombak District Police chief ACP Ali Ahmad in a media conference at the scene earlier today said the baby was found fully clothed and wrapped in diapers inside a green recyclable bag,

Police have arrested the 33-year-old babysitter and her housemate, aged 36, in their rented house yesterday. — Bernama