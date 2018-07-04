‘Top Gun: Maverick’: Miles Teller will play Goose’s son

Miles Teller joins Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer on the cast of ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’ — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, July 4 — After Val Kilmer, Miles Teller is the latest name to be added to the cast of the sequel to the cult 1980s movie. The Divergent actor will play the son of Goose — Maverick’s late friend and co-pilot — who Maverick adopts as his new protégé.

Miles Teller is set to get a taste for speed. The American actor has been picked to play the son of the late Nick “Goose” Bradshaw, played by Anthony Edwards in the original movie. He will also be the protégé of Maverick, who is now an instructor at the Top Gun training base. In the 1980s film, Goose was the copilot and faithful friend of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, played by Tom Cruise.

With production on this eagerly awaited follow-up underway since June, Tom Cruise recently tested the talents of Glen Powell, Nicholas Hoult and Miles Teller, before choosing Teller for the part. The movie, directed by American filmmaker Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Skydance and Tom Cruise, is slated for release July 12, 2019, in US theatres.

While details of the plot and cast remain sparse, the movie is known to see Maverick return to the Top Gun aviation base as an instructor. The sequel will follow new pilots in a world where drone technology is making the old flying style obsolete.

Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise will be joined by Val Kilmer, who returns to his role as Tom Kazansky, aka Iceman. In the original Top Gun movie, rivals Iceman and Maverick become friends after earning each other’s respect.

The cult 1986 movie, Top Gun, directed by Tony Scott, grossed over US$353 million (RM1.4 billion) worldwide and helped propel Tom Cruise to international stardom. Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards, Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis were also on the cast.

Miles Teller previously worked with Joseph Kosinski on the director’s 2017 movie, Only the Brave, which also starred Josh Brolin. After rising to fame in the Divergent trilogy — alongside Shailene Woodley and Theo James — Miles Teller went on to star in Josh Trank’s recent adaptation of Fantastic Four and in Whiplash, directed by Damien Chazelle. The actor will soon be seen in Too Old to Die Young, an upcoming Amazon series from Nicolas Winding Refn. — AFP-Relaxnews