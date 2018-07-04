Police: Suspect in JB petrol station murder to be extradited tomorrow

The body of alleged gang leader Tan Aik Chai, 44, who was brutally killed at a petrol station in Taman Pelangi, is brought to Melaka for his final rites, December 21, 2017. — Picture by Roslan Khamis

BANGKOK, July 4 — One of Malaysia’s most wanted men who was arrested by the Thai police last May will be extradited home tomorrow to face questions on his alleged role in the murder of a 44-year-old man in Taman Pelangi, Johor Baru, in December last year.

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) assistant liaison officer in Thailand, Supt Ridzuan Abdul Aziz told Bernama here today that the 36 year-old suspect, who is from Johor Baru, would be escorted back to Malaysia by eight police officers from the Johor Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

He said the man, together with his girlfriend, were arrested by the Thai police on May 29 in Chaiyaphum province, about 260km north-east of Bangkok.

The eight Malaysian police officers entrusted to escort the highly wanted man and his girlfriend back to Malaysia arrived in Bangkok two days ago to prepare for the extradition.

Ridzuan said the two suspects were currently detained at the Suan Phlu Immigration Centre (IDC) in Bangkok.

The man was alleged to have masterminded the murder of ‘Ah Chiu’ who was stabbed and mowed down by a white BMW car at a petrol station in Taman Pelangi, Johor Baru.

The gruesome footage of the murder also went viral on the country’s social media.

Since the incident, the Malaysian police have arrested several men and women as well as charged two people in court last February.

The man who sported a large “Jesus Christ” tattoo on his right arm fled to Thailand sometime in December last year, not long after the crime happened in Johor Baru.

As a ruse to cover his criminal past, the man sought refuge as a monk in a Buddhist temple in Petchabun province, and then together with his girlfriend, moved to Chaiyaphum where they lived inside a temple compound and became strict Buddhist followers.

Due to his strict adherence of Buddhist teaching, which only allowed him having one meal a day, his weight dropped considerably and made efforts by Thai Police to positively identify his identity based on previous photo provided by the Malaysian police difficult.

“However, after spotting the large ‘Phra Yesu’ (Jesus Christ) tattoo on his right arm, we knew we got our man,” a Thai policeman who was involved in an operation to arrest the suspect told Bernama recently. — Bernama