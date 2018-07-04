IGP: Charges against Najib based on MACC probe

Datuk Seri Najib Razak waves at the crowd as he leaves the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex July 4, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — The four charges against former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak at the Kuala Lumpur Court today, were the result of a thorough investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), said Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

He was commenting about the investigations into Najib which eventually led to him being arrested and charged earlier today.

Fuzi said the police will continue to give its fullest co-operation to the departments that have been asked to assist in investigations involving Najib and the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

The police would have to be thorough in their investigations and need to follow the relevant rules, added Fuzi when met by reporters after the Aidilfitri Celebration at the Cheras district headquarters here today.

Najib’s case relies on investigation and the police cannot carry out raids unless it has enough evidence to do so, he said.

Najib was detained at his home on Jalan Langgak Duta, in Kuala Lumpur yesterday by the MACC over his alleged involvement in SRC International Sdn Bhd.

The former prime minister had gone to the MACC headquarters twice to assist in investigations regarding SRC International Sdn Bhd.

SRC International was a subsidiary of 1MDB before it was taken over by the Finance Ministry.

Today, Najib was charged with three counts of misconduct and one charge of abusing his post over SRC International Sdn Bhd’s fund of RM42 million.

He pleaded not guilty and was allowed bail of RM1 million with two guarantors and had to hand over his two travel documents to the court.

Judge Datuk Mohd Sofian Abd Razak set tentatively for a 19-day trial date from February 18 to 28 2019; March 4 to 8, 2019; and March 11 to 15, 2019. — Bernama