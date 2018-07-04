Riza Aziz leaves MACC, expected again tomorrow morning

A vehicle carrying Riza Aziz (right) is seen leaving the compound of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission headquarters in Putrajaya July 4, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, July 4 — After another long session of questioning, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor's son Riza Aziz has finally left the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here.

The 48-year-old Hollywood film producer left the premises looking tired at 9pm in the Audi car that he came in, six hours after he arrived at 3.10pm today.

Riza, who was accompanied by his lawyer Datuk K. Kumaraendran, did not address media personnel who had gathered as early as 1pm in hopes of getting a response from him.

Malay Mail understands that he will return tomorrow at 10.30am for further questioning.

Riza was earlier seen at the Court Complex in Kuala Lumpur where his stepfather Datuk Seri Najib Razak was charged for criminal breach of trust and abusing his position as prime minister and finance minister to gain gratification involving funds to 1Malaysia Development Berhad’s (1MDB) then subsidiary SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Riza is being investigated over his alleged connection to the financial scandal in which his company Red Granite Pictures had received funds originating from 1MDB.

It is alleged that Riza used the money siphoned from 1MDB to fund his Oscar-nominated movie The Wolf of Wall Street starring Leonardo DiCaprio, among others.

Yesterday, Riza was questioned for nine hours before leaving at 10.30pm.