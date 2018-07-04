DPM: Adam Rayqal case needs to be handled fairly

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad visits the family of Adam Rayqal Mohd Sufi at Hospital Kuala Lumpur July 4, 2018. — Bernama pic

ULAANBAATAR, July 4 — Despite the death of infant Adam Rayqal Mohd Sufi which could be described as inhumane and appeared to be premeditated, the case needed to be handled fairly for all parties involved in the incident, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

In the case, Dr Wan Azizah who is also the minister of women, family and community development, said the situation and pressure probably faced by the child-minder must also be scrutinised.

“We have to be fair. We cannot criminalise, pass judgment just like that without offering her a defence,” she said when met by Malaysian journalists covering her three-day visit to Mongolia today.

The body of five-month-old Adam Rayqal was found fully-clothed in a recyclable bag, stowed away in a freezer at his babysitter’s house at about 11pm yesterday.

Nevertheless, Dr Wan Azizah said the incident made a good example on the need to oversee some of these private care centres or individual babysitters.

“You have to have some sort of law or ruling that makes these babysitters responsible and you have to have certain standards where they have to be trained enough to take care of the babies,” she said.

Dr Wan Azizah said her deputy Hannah Yeoh was going to get more information pertaining to the case before the ministry initiated concrete measures to address the matter.

Meanwhile, when asked about former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak who is currently facing charges, Dr Wan Azizah said it was crucial not to have a trial by media.

“Even though how much I feel or whatever I think, it is important that justice must be seen to be done and it must be evidence-based,’’ she said.

Najib pleaded not guilty today in the High Court to three charges of criminal breach of trust (CBT) and one count of abuse of power over funds totalling RM42 million belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd. — Bernama