Two new rabies-infected areas in Sarawak

The statement added this brought the total to 33 areas statewide that had been declared to be rabies infected. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, July 4 — Two areas in Sarawak at Kampung Mapu Kijabu, Tebedu, Serian and Km0.2 Jalan Sakar/Sebangkoi, Jakar, Sarikei have been declared as the latest areas to be rabies infected.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JPBNS) Secretariat, in a statement, said the decision was made by JPBNS chairman and Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is also state Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Minister.

The statement added this brought the total to 33 areas statewide that had been declared to be rabies infected, namely Kuching Division (five), Samarahan Division (three), Serian Division (22), Sri Aman Division (one), and Sarikei (two). — Bernama