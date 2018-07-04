Saifuddin says looking to address high cost of living

Saifuddin speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on July 04, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, July 4 — Addressing the high cost of living will be Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail’s main agenda.

He said the current situation demanded the ministry to look into the matter him to ensure the well-being and interests of the people were safeguarded as promised in the PH election manifesto.

He said the increase in prices of goods did not concern just the government policies, but also other aspects involving traders, consumers and also enforcement.

“Towards this end, we will empower the consumers associations, discipline on pricing by traders to be enhanced and also in terms of enforcement,” he told a media conference at his ministry here today.

Earlier, a ceremony was held where former Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin handed-over his duties to Saifuddin Nasution.

Also present were Deputy Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Chong Chieng Jen and the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Jamil Salleh.

On whether a special committee or a task force would be set up for the purpose, Saifuddin Nasution said there was no need for that at the moment.

“The deputy minister and I will ensure the functions and responsibilities of the ministry are carried out well for the people’s benefit,” he said. — Bernama