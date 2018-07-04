Kiki missed you, son tells Najib

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s cat Kiki is seen inside his private residence in Kuala Lumpur May 19, 2018. — Picture by Yiswaree Palansamy

PETALING JAYA, July 4 — The son of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Norashman express relief and gratitude over his father’s presence at their home today.

After Najib spent a night in remand yesterday, Ashmad said their cat Kiki has missed him dearly.

“Thank God you are back at home with the family daddy. Kiki missed you just as dearly!’’ Norashman said in an Instagram post.

Najib, who was charged in the Kuala Lumpur High Court today for one count of abuse of power and three counts of criminal breach of trust, was released on a RM1 million bail.

Norashman also thanked those who sent their family well wishes throughout the ordeal.

“Also, thank you to all for your words of encouragement. Your prayers and support will keep us going,’’ said Norashman.

Beside his favourite Persian Kiki, Najib also has four other cats, named Leo, Simba and Kiki’s offspring, Tiger.