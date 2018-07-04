Nizar apologises to Siti Aishah over Perak Speaker issue

On Monday, Siti Aishah in her Facebook page had said she had also received pressure from Mohammad Nizar to withdraw her nomination for Speaker of the State Assembly. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, July 4 — Former Perak mentri besar Datuk Seri Ir Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin apologised to Perak PKR information chief Senator Siti Aishah Shaik over her withdrawal as candidate for the State Legislative Assembly Speaker’s post.

Mohammad Nizar, who is chairman of the State Investment and Corridor Development Committee, prays for Siti Aishah to continue her struggle to ensure Pakatan Harapan (PH) carries out its responsibilities to the people well.

“We read her (Siti Aishah) statement in the newspaper this morning. The statement is her personal stance.

“I support her reasons for withdrawing in order to provide better services to the people of Perak and continue to work hard. I really appreciate her stance and apologise for any misunderstanding,” he said.

He said this after officiating the Green Initiative Seminar organised by the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) at Hotel [email protected] here today.

Through a media statement yesterday, Siti Aishah informed that the initial decision to accept the nomination was made on the understanding that PKR should be given the post as DAP had five executive councillor positions in the state government.

On Monday, Siti Aishah in her Facebook page had said she had also received pressure from Mohammad Nizar to withdraw her nomination for Speaker of the State Assembly. However, Siti Aishah has since removed the statement involving Mohammad Nizar from her Facebook page.

Negotiations on deciding the candidate, she said, went on until Monday and in the end she decided to withdraw.

Other than Siti Aishah who was nominated by PKR, DAP had nominated Beruas MP Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham who was voted in and was appointed the Speaker at the First Meeting of the First Session of the 14th Perak State Assembly.

