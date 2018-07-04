Rosmah gives moral support to Najib in court

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor is seen leaving the Kuala Lumpur Court July 4, 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, was seen to be present at the Jalan Duta Court Complex today during the proceedings involving her husband who is facing charges related to the case on SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Attired in a peach baju kurung, she was seen in front of the door leading into High Court 3 at 3.10pm after the conclusion of the case.

The media was initially not aware of her presence to give moral support to her husband.

On the other hand, media attention was focused on the presence of their children namely Norashman, Nooryana Najwa and her husband Daniyar Nazarbayev, when they appeared at the court complex this morning.

Besides giving moral support to their father, Norashman and Nooryana Najwa paid RM500,000, half of the bail of RM1 million. The court had agreed that the balance of the bail be paid on Monday.

The whole family was later seen to leave the court complex together.

Najib, who was detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at 2.35pm, yesterday at his residence in Taman Duta, was facing three charges for criminal breach of trust and a charge of power abuse concerning the funds of SRC International Sdn Bhd amounting to RM42 million.

SRC International is a former subsidiary company of 1MDB.

On June 5, Rosmah was also called to give her statement to assist in the investigation of the MACC case. — Bernama