Syed Saddiq aims to lower age ceiling for youth group leaders

Syed Saddiq said the age he was looking at was 30 because many of the current crop of youth leaders are in their 40s. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman is aiming at lowering the age ceiling for leaders of youth associations.

Syed Saddiq, who is 25, said his ministry will conduct a comprehensive study on the matter to bring the definition of youth more in line with the United Nations definition of 16 to 28 years old.

He said the age he was looking at was 30 because many of the current crop of youth leaders are in their 40s.

“Youths have no chance to rise in the ranks of youth associations as they are deemed to be too young currently. It’s a self-fulfilling prophecy,” he told reporters after delivering the keynote address at the Malaysian Social Media Week conference here today.

On a separate note, when asked about the working relationship of Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties, he said it was very good.

“There are bound to be disagreements but we always find common ground to work on,” he said.

Syed Saddiq is a member of PH’s Presidential Council, which consists of senior members from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), PKR, DAP and Parti Amanah Negara.