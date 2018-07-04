Ringgit ends marginally higher against US dollar

A Malaysia Ringgit note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — The ringgit ended marginally higher against the softening US dollar today as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of the looming tariff deadline and release of key US data.

At 6pm, the local note was quoted at 4.0440/0480 against the greenback from Tuesday’s close of 4.0470/0500.

A dealer said markets remained uncertain ahead of the US imposition of tariffs on US$34 billion of Chinese imports on Friday.

“The releases of minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s latest meeting, due on Thursday, as well as US non-farm payrolls data on Friday for further clues on monetary policy decisions also keep investors in a wait-and-see mode,” he said.

At the close, the local unit was traded mixed against a basket of currencies.

The ringgit improved against the Singapore dollar to 2.9616/9651 from 2.9618/9649 and advanced against the euro to 4.7048/7111 from 4.7156/7207 on Tuesday.

However, it slipped against the pound to 5.3417/3486 from 5.3315/3371 and was lower against the yen at 3.6607/6650 from 3.6479/6513. — Bernama