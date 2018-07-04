Baby-in-freezer suspects remanded for one week

Both suspects have been remanded until July 10. — Reuters

PETALING JAYA, July 4 — A caretaker and a housemate have been remanded for seven days to facilitate investigations into the death of a five-month-old infant found dead inside the freezer compartment of a domestic fridge yesterday.

The caretaker, 33, and the housemate, 36, were both remanded by the Selayang Magistrates’ Court, said Sinar Harian in a report today.

They have been remanded until July 10.

Both suspects are being investigated for allegedly murdering Adam Rayqal Mohd Sufi Naeif at their home on Jalan Nakhoda Kiri, Batu Caves and stuffing the victim in a fridge’s freezer compartment.

Following a report lodged by the parents, police detained both suspects after finding discrepancies in their statements during questioning.

The caretaker is understood to have told the victim’s parents someone resembling the victim’s father had abducted Adam Rayqal from the daycare centre.

Police have yet to locate a murder weapon and are investigating the motive after a post-mortem exam revealed the cause of death to be severe head injuries due to blunt force trauma.