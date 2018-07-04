Nafiizwan, Chee Wern through to next round of National Squash Championships

Mohd Nafiizwan Adnan hits a return to Mivesh Kumar during the first round of the Ohana National Squash Championships 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

BUKIT JALIL, July 4 — National No. 1 squash player Mohd Nafiizwan Adnan’s quest for his fourth title is well underway after he beat Mivesh Kumar 11-3, 11-7, 11-4 in the first round of the Ohana National Squash Championships at the Bukit Jalil Squash Centre.

Nafiizwan, 32, or commonly known as ‘ The Komodo’ in the squash fraternity, lost in the finals last year to national No. 2, Ivan Yuen Chee Wern, and is heading into the national championships having won the Manitoba Open in March, followed by the bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games in April.

He is using the national championships and the Malaysian Open tournament at the end of the month to prepare himself for a tough assignment in Indonesia, where he will be aiming to replicate the successes of former champions Ong Beng Hee (2002, 2006) and Azlan Iskandar (2010).

“At my age, staying injury free is important. I just did my fitness tests with the National Sports Institute (NSI) medical team and am in fine fettle,” said the Terengganu native.

“It’s an honour to win the national title and I aim to do so again. Having the nationals is also a great avenue to unearth new talent so I hope the kids in the Division 1 category up their game and make the coaches notice them,” added the played ranked No. 41 in the global standings.

Meanwhile, Ivan is seeing a resurgence in form after a poor run of results this year that followed after he started experiencing chest pains late last year.

He took some time off and upon returning had a poor outing at the Commonwealth Games, losing in the first round of the singles and last-16 round of the doubles.

However, he has hit a green patch in June, winning back-to-back titles at the New Zealand International Classic and New Zealand Southern Open and was promptly named the PSA (Professional Squash Association) Tour Player of The Month award for June.

“I definitely feel like I’m heading in the right direction,” said Ivan who beat Julian Joshua Wong 11-1, 11-4, 11-2.

“I’m taking it step by step and not thinking too far ahead. Ng Eain Yow and I could most likely meet in the semis and I feel it’s good to just stay within myself,” said the Penangite ranked 65.

“The wins last month have motivated me and I’m in a good place in my mind. The love of playing is back and I’ll just take it a step at a time. Hopefully I can defend my title,” added the 27-year-old.