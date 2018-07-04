Loke: New strategy for festive season traffic safety to be drawn up

Heavy traffic is seen along the North-South Expressway heading northbound towards Ipoh's Jelapang toll June 14, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

PUTRAJAYA, July 4 — A new approach to curbing the rate of fatalities and deaths on the road during the festive season will be formulated in a few months’ time.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the ministry is aiming to implement the approach by Chinese New Year next year, following the conclusion of Hari Raya Aidilfitri’s Ops Selamat 13, which ran from June 8 to June 22.

During the Aidilfitri traffic operation, there were 22,411 accidents compared to 22,402 last year.

There were 235 fatal accidents reported compared to 239 last year, with 248 deaths this year compared to 257 last year, Loke told reporters at the ministry following its post-Cabinet meeting today.

Loke expressed sadness and disappointment at the figures, despite the slight drop in fatalities.

“Over 60 per cent of the fatalities were due to the driver losing control of the vehicle. Other factors included driving in the opposite direction, making illegal U-turns and carelessness when entering or leaving exit routes, among others,

“Deaths are still a tragedy, no matter the numbers,” he said.

The new approach, which was ordered during the meeting, will take into consideration enforcement by the authorities, good driving education, the behaviour of drivers and highway conditions.