Kelantan police investigating teen bride case

KOTA BARU, July 4 — The Kelantan police have opened an investigation paper on the child marriage involving an 11-year-old girl with a 41-year-old man in Gua Musang recently.

State police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan said although there was no criminal element involved in the marriage, an IP was opened on grounds that the girl was an underage bride.

“The result of the investigation will be submitted to the public prosecution for further action,” he told reporters at the Kelantan police Aidilfitri open house here today.

Also present were Narathiwat police chief Major-General Sanak Sitsamat and 11 policemen from Sungai Golok, Waeng and Takbai in Thailand.

An image of the couple’s marriage was viralled on the social media recently and it drew criticisms from various quarters. — Bernama