Police: Five-month-old baby found in freezer died of blunt force trauma

Adam Rayqal’s father, Mohd Sufi Naeif Mohd Fauzi, is comforted by relatives at Hospital Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, July 4 — The five-month-old boy, who was found dead inside a refrigerator at his caretaker’s home in Taman Nakhoda, Batu Caves, died due to severe head injuries from blunt force trauma, the police revealed today.

Selangor Criminal Investigations Department chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Fadzil Ahmat said the boy sustained a cracked skull on the left side and internal bleeding on the right side of his brain following a post-mortem conducted at Hospital Kuala Lumpur.

“We have yet to discover the weapon used in the murder and the motive is still being investigated,” he said.

Fadzil said initial investigations revealed the 33-year-old suspect had provided a daycare service for about two years and had only looked after the victim for a week.

Yesterday, the body of Adam Rayqal Mohd Sufi was found in the freezer compartment of a refrigerator at the house at about 11pm.

Police said the fully clothed victim was stuffed in a green bag.

Subsequently, the caretaker and a 36-year-old housemate were arrested after police were suspicious of their contradictory statements.

The case went viral on Facebook when the boy’s father, Mohd Sufi Naeif Mohd Fauzi, 28, uploaded a picture of the toddler and asked the public’s help to locate him after claiming someone had abducted Adam Rayqal.

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari expressed his condolence to the victim’s family and congratulated the police for their swift action in apprehending the suspects.

“We must look into the registration and licensing roles of individuals that offer daycare services.

“However, I also hope people will be more careful when engaging a daycare service and take into account of health, security and education when choosing a nursery,” he said.