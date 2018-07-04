Selangor MB: No Pakatan candidate for Sungai Kandis by-election yet

Amirudin said the new candidate to replace the late Sungai Kandis assemblyman Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei, who died of cancer earlier this week, has yet to be identified. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, July 4 — Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari today said the new candidate to replace the late Sungai Kandis assemblyman Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei, who died of cancer earlier this week, has yet to be identified.

Amirudin said a report on the selected Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate will be filed to be presented to the leadership, following the seat vacancy.

“Any announcements pertaining to the by-election will be announced after the Election Commission (EC) has made their announcement on the by-election details,” he said after a work visit to the Selangor Contingent headquarters here.

Amirudin, however, said everyone has to be prepared even though many are still grieving the loss of Shuhaimi.

EC secretary Datuk Mohamed Elias Abu Bakar said in a statement that the EC will hold a special meeting on July 9 on the matter pertaining to the dates of the by-election, such as the writ of election and dates for nomination and polling, the electoral rolls to be used and other preparations.

Shuhaimi, 50, a former political secretary of former Selangor mentri besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, died at Subang Jaya Medical Centre on Monday of lymphoma.

In the May 9 general election, he retained the seat (formerly known as Sri Muda) for the third term with a majority of 12,480 votes, beating candidates from the Barisan Nasional, PAS and PRM.