Najib’s trial will restore trust in Umno, says VP

Khaled Nordin said Umno will cooperate with the authorities and take reasonable steps to uphold the rule of law and the principles of justice. — Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, July 4 — Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin believes the trial of his former president Datuk Seri Najib Razak will vindicate the Malay nationalist party in the court of public opinion.

“As a strong believer in the country’s democratic institutions, this is a good chance to liberate Umno from the constant barrage of negative speculation, especially in relation to SRC International Sdn Bhd.

“I believe that justice will prevail and at the same time, the trust of the people in the democratic institutions will be restored, while Umno will be vindicated in people’s perception,” said Mohamed Khaled in a statement today.

Earlier this morning, Najib was slapped with three counts of criminal breach of trust under the Penal Code and one count of power abuse for self-gratification under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

He pleaded not guilty to all of them and was released on RM1 million bail.

Mohamed Khaled, who was Johor’s former menteri besar before Umno was dealt a devastating defeat in the recent polls, said Umno will cooperate with the authorities and take reasonable steps to uphold the rule of law and the principles of justice.

He said the party is following developments in the case with great concern and urged everyone to exercise restraint and calm while the authorities conduct their obligations.

The High Court has set Najib’s trial dates on February 18 to 28, March 4 to 8, and March 11 to 15.