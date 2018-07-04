Transport Ministry vows crackdown on groups offering exam-free driving licences

Minister Anthony Loke said such syndicates were testing the ministry’s patience. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, July 4 — The Transport Ministry said today it is taking a zero-tolerance stance towards so-called “lesen terbang”, or licences acquired through illegal means.

Minister Anthony Loke said such syndicates were testing the ministry’s patience, after it was revealed that they are actively offering examination-free driving licences on social media.

“I instructed Road Transport Department secretary general Datuk Seri Saripuddin Kasim to make a police report, which was filed yesterday,” he told reporters following the post-Cabinet meeting today.

Holding up printed screenshots of the syndicates’ Facebook pages, Loke said their modus operandi was offering individuals licences that can be completed within two hours.

“So far, we are still gathering information on the matter, so we do not know how many syndicates there are or who are the masterminds.

“But I am serious when I say we will deal firmly with driving academies and department officials who are found to be involved,” he said.

Academies who are found collaborating with the syndicates can have their operating licences revoked, whereas department officials can both be sacked and investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), he warned.

“The secretary-general will also file a report with MACC tomorrow, asking them to look into it,” Loke said.

Similarly, he announced that the ‘1 Komuniti, 1 JPJ’ programme has been stopped effective today.

Started in 2013, the programme was an initiative for people in the rural areas to obtain a B2 motorcycle driving licence without having to sit for the theoretical or practical examinations. Some 132,851 people have obtained their licences through the programme.

“After due consideration, we felt it was not appropriate since the programme is not stringent enough. Now rural residents will have to go through driving academies like everyone else to obtain their motorcycle licence,” Loke said.

When asked if individuals who obtained their licences through the programme would see them revoked, Loke said it was not likely as it would be a strain on the ministry and department’s logistical capabilities to track down everyone.