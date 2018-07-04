Govt hopes to lure more Chinese tourists

A performer smiles during the World Fiesta street parade, a promotional event by the Malaysian Tourism Board, in Kuala Lumpur. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, July 4 — Among the top priorities for the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture is to continue promoting Malaysia to China, its minister Mohamaddin Ketapi said today.

Mohamaddin noted the appetite for tourism among the Chinese, who are big spenders, and hoped to strengthen bilateral ties to increase the government’s revenue from tourism activities this year.

“China is one of our main tourists in Malaysia and we will work hard to bring in more tourists and to garner more income for the nation,” he told reporters before chairing his first ministerial meeting here.

He added that his ministry has its work cut out to improve its network with tourism industry players.

The Silam MP from Parti Warisan Sabah also said he is glad to be able to work with experienced ministerial staff and that PKR’s Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik is his deputy.

The Balik Pulau MP had been key in introducing bike lanes and beautifying the back lanes of Penang island as its former city councillor.