Zakir Naik denies flying home to India tonight

Naik was quoted as saying the claims of his return were totally baseless and false. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Controversial televangelist Zakir Naik has denied returning to India amid claims of his departure from Malaysia, India’s NDTV reported today.

Naik was quoted as saying the claims of his return, which have been run by local media, were totally baseless and false.

“I have no plans to come to India till I feel safe from unfair prosecution.

“When I feel that the government will be just and fair, I will surely return to my homeland,” Zakir was quoted as saying in the report.

The claims had stemmed from an earlier report quoting a Malaysian government source who claimed Zakir was bound for India on a flight tonight.

The source was also quoted as saying queries centred on why the preacher was afforded seemingly preferential treatment should be directed towards leaders of the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) administration.

Zakir is said to have fled India, where he is wanted by the Indian anti-terrorism National Investigation Agency (NIA), and entered Malaysia in 2016.

The 52-year-old controversial preacher is said to be residing in Putrajaya, with a permanent residency awarded by the previous administration.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had said Naik would be subjected to the laws of Malaysia and would be treated according to the Constitution should he commit an offence.

Indian authorities, however, are seeking his repatriation as charges have been prepared against him for “promoting enmity and hatred between different religious groups in India through public speeches and lecture”.